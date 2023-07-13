Jawan dialogue writer Sumit Arora gets a shout-out from Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, is not only a superstar on the big screen, but also on social media. He often delights his followers with his witty and charming tweets, and sometimes he even interacts with them in an AMA session. Recently, he exchanged a fun banter with Sumit Arora, the dialogue writer of his upcoming film Jawan, on Twitter.



Sumit Arora tweeted his excitement about working with Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan. He wrote, “A dream come true… Writing dialogues for the one and only SRK… Good to go chief @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt @_GauravVerma #JawanTeaser”

Sumit Arora is no stranger to the world of entertainment. He has written dialogues for some of the most popular films and series in recent times, such as Stree, The Family Man and Dahaad. He has a knack for creating catchy and memorable lines that make the audience laugh, cry and cheer.

Thank u so much and sorry for troubling u all the time but then u are like our Family man!! https://t.co/cDEDYx1GGi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023



Shah Rukh Khan replied to his tweet with a pun on The Family Man, the hit web series that Sumit Arora co-wrote. He said, “Thank u so much and sorry for troubling u all the time but then u are like our Family man!!”

The fans of both Shah Rukh Khan and Sumit Arora loved their exchange and praised their work. Many expressed their eagerness to watch Jawan, which is slated to release on Diwali this year. Jawan is one of the most awaited films of this year and is expected to be a blockbuster. With Shah Rukh Khan’s star power and Sumit Arora’s dialogues, it promises to be a thrilling and entertaining ride for the viewers.