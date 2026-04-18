Jay Shah Named WEF Young Global Leader; Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Zuckerberg among members of global network

Jay Shah has been named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, joining a network of individuals drawn from politics, business, technology and the public sphere.

The Young Global Leaders initiative, set up by the World Economic Forum in 2004, identifies individuals under the age of 40 each year and brings them into a five-year programme that includes leadership development and collaboration across sectors. The network has, over time, built a roster that includes heads of government, founders, corporate executives, public figures and global changemakers.

Among its prominent alumni are French President Emmanuel Macron, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, industrialist Navin Jindal and actor-environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio.

From India, the list has included figures across government and entrepreneurship, such as Union Minister Smriti Irani and OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal.

Actor Bhumi Satish Pednekkar is the only Bollywood star who is a part of the Young Global Leaders community. Her inclusion shows the growing number of cultural voices within a network more commonly associated with policy and business leadership. Alongside her film work, Pednekkar is a climate warrior who has been involved as a changemaker in climate-related campaigns and sustainability conversations, and has used her public platform to engage with these issues.

Jay Shah’s selection comes at a time when India’s role in global cricket administration remains paramount. In his capacity within the sport’s governing structure, he has been involved in decisions relating to tournament planning, international fixtures and commercial arrangements, areas where India’s influence continues to be substantial.

The current cohort continues the World Economic Forum’s approach of bringing together individuals from diverse fields, combining those in formal leadership roles with others whose influence operates through public engagement and industry presence.