Jaya Bachchan’s presence infused Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set with motherly energy

The teaser for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has taken the internet by storm. One of the major highlights of the film was the legendary Jaya Bachchan’s comeback to the silver screen.

Having previously collaborated with Karan Johar on the blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jaya Bachchan’s return to the silver screen in a Karan Johar directorial has heightened expectations.

Jaya Bachchan’s stature definitely adds more to the character and the film. Even the off-screen scenario makes no difference, as the presence of a legendary actor does motivate the filmmaker and the young cast members.

Reports from the film set reveal that Jaya Ji shared a warm and friendly relationship with everyone involved in the production. Contrary to her perception, she ensured that not only the actors but also the technicians and assistant directors felt comfortable and welcomed on set. Despite her esteemed stature in the industry, Jaya Bachchan remembered and addressed team members by their first names, fostering a supportive and inclusive working environment.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July, 2023.