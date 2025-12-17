Jazz City: Sony LIV unveils its first Bengali Original

Marking a significant milestone, Sony LIV steps into Bengali original storytelling for the first time with Jazz City, a gripping new series that blends music, mystery, and moral conflict against the backdrop of Calcutta. Unveiled through an intriguing trailer, Jazz City draws viewers into a world where jazz clubs, unspoken secrets, and difficult choices shape destiny. The show will be streaming from 6th Feb only on Sony LIV.

Unfolding within dimly lit jazz clubs and shadowy corners of the city, Jazz City follows a hustler with a buried past who finds himself reluctantly pulled into a murky world of power, deception, and unspoken loyalties. As the trailer suggests, this is a story where trust is fragile, intentions are masked, and silence itself becomes a form of complicity. The central question looms large: what happens when a man who has spent his life avoiding responsibility is finally forced to confront it?

Speaking about portraying the character of Jimmy, Arifin Shuvoo shared, “Jazz City is a layered story where music becomes a language of its own. Beneath the rhythm and atmosphere lies a complex world of moral choices and quiet conflicts. The series explores how emotions, silence, and sound shape the mood and inner lives of its characters beyond spoken words.”

Creator, director and writer Soumik Sen said, “In Jazz City, music isn’t background, it’s the blood on the streets. Jazz on one side of the border and Tagore on the other, drives the story like a man marching through fog, every note twisting the air tighter, darker. We shot this in sweat and silence, chasing that invisible rhythm that builds before a storm. Every frame, every riff, pulls you deeper into a city that smiles one moment and lies the next. Nothing here is simple. Nothing ever is.”

Jazz City is produced by Studio 9 and StudioNext. This magnum opus features a powerful ensemble cast including Sauraseni Maitra, Shantanu Ghatak, Aniruddha Gupta, Sayandeep Sen, Shreya Bhattacharya, Shataf Figar, Alexandra Taylor, and Amit Saha. The jazz-driven score emerges as a character in itself, deepening emotion, heightening suspense, and giving voice to the unspoken.