Jersey trailer mints over 18 million views in a day; trends at number one position on YouTube

The moment all the cine lovers were waiting for has finally arrived! Shahid Kapoor released the trailer of his upcoming most awaited film Jersey. Produced by Aman Gill and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the trailer has taken the internet by storm, and how! Within a day of its launch, it has grossed more than 18 million views on YouTube. Trending number one on Youtube, netizens are proclaiming the film a blockbuster already.

While the audience is super soaked to watch the cricket saga come alive on the big screen, one of Shahid Kapoor’s statements has piqued their interest even more. During the event, the versatile hero called Jersey one of his best films.

Shahid Kapoor said, “Jersey is a strong story with a new, original and fresh character. You could also say, I tried my best not to do this film. Credit to Gowtam for working with me and waiting for me. I’m so happy I did this movie. I can safely say this is my best film yet.”

Hailing the team for its perseverance, Shahid Kapoor also said, “I want to thank Allu Arvind sir and Dil Raju for having the heart and being the producers that they are. I must say they are lovers of cinema in the true sense. They wanted to share the story the way we had conceived it. I am happy that the film is coming out on the big screen, the way it was supposed to.”

“It was the most collaborative and understanding team I have worked with in a long time,” he further added.

Presented by Allu Aravind, Jersey is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who won the award for the original Telugu version of the film, Produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. The film is slated to release on 31st December and bring in the New Year with a bang.