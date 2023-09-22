Jhandey: Sunny Kaushal to bring in his birthday with his first hiphop/rap single

Actor Sunny Kaushal has always been an earnest performer on screen. And now that he has treated his fans to some great performances in films and web-shows, Sunny is ready to explore a new avenue, music. Going by his pen name, SunSunnykhez, he will bring in his birthday by dropping his first single titled Jhandey. The song sung and written by the Shiddat actor is a Punjabi hip-hop/ rap number.

Sunny has collaborated with Bharg Kale who has produced the song. While our birthday boy follows his passion for writing and creating music, with his first song he will surely leave his fans inspired.

With this Sunny also emerges as an independent artist. Jhandey by SunSunnykhez releases on 28th September across all music streaming platforms, worldwide.