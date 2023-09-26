Jim Sarbh earns International Emmy nomination for Sony LIV’s Rocket Boys

The excitement is in the air as the Awards season is set to arrive in full swing, and the 2023 International Emmy Awards is gearing up to take the global entertainment industry by storm. The Emmy Awards, recognized as a hallmark of excellence in entertainment, has piqued the curiosity of audiences and critics alike as the nominees for its highly anticipated 51st edition have finally been announced. This year, the supremely talented Jim Sarbh has secured a coveted International Emmy nomination for his exceptional performance in the Sony LIV original series, Rocket Boys.

In Rocket Boys, Jim Sarbh took on the challenging role of Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, popularly known as the ‘Father of the Indian Nuclear Programme’. His stellar portrayal of Dr. Bhabha not only garnered him critical acclaim but also left an indelible mark on the world of OTT. A tribute to the legends of India’s space adventure, the series digs deeper into the lives of India’s greatest scientific minds as the audience unravels the relevance of their contribution today.

Jim Sarbh said I am overwhelmed and excited to be nominated under the Best Actor category at the International Emmy Awards for my portrayal of Dr. Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys. It is an honor to be recognized amongst such talented individuals from across the world. This nomination is a testament to the hard-working, dedicated, and extremely talented cast and crew, who brought the incredible story of Dr. Sarabhai and Dr. Bhabha to life. I loved working on Rocket Boys, a project that salutes India’s scientists, artists, and leaders, the pioneers of a newly birthed nation.”

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, the show has been directed by Abhay Pannu. The show is written by Abhay Pannu and Abhay Korrane.