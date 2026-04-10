Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company drop new Raja Shivaji poster

An exciting new poster from Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company’s Raja Shivaji is out, setting the tone for the film’s upcoming anthem, which releases this Monday. Helmed by Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh who also serves as the writer, producer, and lead actor portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the visual is simple but striking, holding on intensity and offering a window into the world’s larger emotional canvas. Recently, the makers unveiled a series of striking glimpses from Raja Shivaji, offering a peek into the life and legacy that India’s one of the greatest warrior left behind.

The main chorus has been released, and reactions indicate that it has landed at the right spot. RAJA SHIVAJI ANTHEM “CHHATRAPATI” is composed and sung by Ajay–Atul, and carries a powerful, soaring soundscape designed for a grand big-screen experience. With the release of this anthem, the film moves a step closer to its next big beat.

It brings together an impressive ensemble, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte, Genelia Deshmukh, and Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji, a Mumbai Film Company production, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh. Raja Shivaji, a historical epic based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is set to release in cinemas worldwide on 1 May 2026 in Marathi, and Hindi bringing to life an epic that celebrates India’s history with scale, soul, and spectacle.