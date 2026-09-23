Jiyara: Kushagra releases a song about love, memories and letting go

Kushagra, the voice behind ‘Finding Her’, has released his latest single ‘Jiyara’ via UR Debut. The track is now available across major music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, YouTube Music and Shazam, as well as Instagram Reels.

‘Jiyara’ explores what remains after an important chapter of life comes to an end — the memories, moments and experiences that continue to stay with us as we look back and move forward. The song approaches love through themes of acceptance, self-reflection and personal growth.

Bringing together moments of Raat Ki Rani, moonlit nights and familiar spaces, ‘Jiyara’ captures the emotions around love, memories and moving forward. Kushagra’s soulful vocals blend with a contemporary indie-pop sound, adding warmth and depth to the track.

The song reflects on looking back at a relationship, recognising what could have been different and understanding what those experiences leave behind. At its heart, “Jiyara” is about appreciating what once mattered, accepting what cannot be changed and carrying the memories and lessons forward.

Released through UR Debut, “Jiyara” adds another chapter to Kushagra’s musical journey, offering listeners a closer look at his songwriting and the personal experiences that shape his music.

Talking about ‘Jiyara’, Kushagra said, “Jiyara came from thinking about how certain moments stay with us long after they’ve passed. It’s about looking back at a chapter of your life, recognising the things you could have done differently, and understanding what those experiences taught you. At the same time, there’s something beautiful about being able to hold on to the memories that mattered and appreciate them for what they were. For me, ‘Jiyara’ is really about growth, accepting what you can’t change, carrying the good with you, and moving forward.”