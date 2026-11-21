Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water today announced the launch of Johnnie & Co., its new flagship IP for India. The platform brings together live experiences and creative collaborations, anchored by the inaugural Johnnie & Co. festival. American singer, songwriter and record producer Charlie Puth will headline the festival in his first-ever performance in India, joined by English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding.

Rooted in Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water’s enduring Keep Walking philosophy, a belief in moving forward, exploring possibilities and embracing what lies ahead, Johnnie & Co. comes to life across sport, music, and fashion. Each pillar opens up a distinct world of culture and self-expression, uniting communities across diverse passions, perspectives and pursuits.

At the heart of the platform is the belief that evolution is at the intersection of different worlds and communities. The ‘Co.’ lends itself to collaboration and community, and is a space where musicians, designers, athletes, creators and fans connect, discover new perspectives and inspire one another. As these passions intersect, opportunities for unexpected connections and new cultural expressions arise. The flagship festival is just the beginning; throughout 2027, Johnnie & Co. will roll out a series of experiences and collaborations celebrating the spirit of individuality, discovery and collective progress.

Ruchira Jaitly, Chief Marketing Officer, Diageo India states, “At Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water, we have always believed that the intersection of diverse passions and perspectives in culture shaping platforms brings people together towards creating a better future. Johnnie & Co. is our platform for fuelling this movement in India. Johnnie & Co is big and bold in its ambition and encompasses the interests of our multi-hyphenate consumers, who move freely between varied interests like music, sport and fashion, coalescing under the philosophy of Keep Walking. The Johnnie & Co. Music Festival is envisaged as a defining expression of this vision, bringing together global icons and India’s most exciting talent to create a shared cultural experience.”

True to Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water’s Keep Walking spirit, the festival brings the platform to life as global stars share the stage with India’s most exciting new acts. Produced and promoted by Team Innovation and powered by HSBC, the festival will be ticketed exclusively on BookMyShow.

Charlie Puth, the Grammy-nominated artist behind hits like ‘Attention’, ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ and ‘See You Again’, will perform in India for the first time following the release of his new album, Whatever’s Clever. Joining him as the main support act is BRIT Award winner Ellie Goulding, known for ‘Love Me Like You Do’, ‘Burn’, and ‘Lights’. They will share the stage with a curated roster of India’s sharpest indie talent including Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali, and Gini with additional artists slated to be announced in the coming weeks.

Charlie Puth states, “I’ve heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I’m really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time. Music has always been about bringing people together, and I can’t wait to experience that with everyone in Mumbai. I’m looking forward to being there on 13 February, playing some of my favourite songs and being part of a night that celebrates the energy and connection that live music creates.”

Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation states, “We are excited to partner with Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water to bring the first edition of the Johnnie & Co Festival to Mumbai. With Charlie Puth headlining and Ellie Goulding as the main support act, alongside an exciting mix of global and Indian talent, we’re looking forward to creating a world-class live music experience. Mahalaxmi Racecourse, one of Mumbai’s premier venues for large-scale concerts and some of its biggest international shows, provides the perfect setting to bring over 35,000 fans together for a day of great music and shared experiences.”

Sport is already taking shape as a key passion point of Johnnie & Co. Following its announcement in October, Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade’s partnership with 7Padel by MS Dhoni, (part of the PadelPark India ecosystem), kicked off with the Johnnie & Co. Padel Jam in Mumbai, an exhibition match featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Rhea Chakraborty. The partnership will see the brand present across select 7Padel clubs and courts, as well as its annual calendar of Americano-format tournaments with more collaborations across music, sport and fashion set to follow.