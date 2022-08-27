Jubin Nautiyal raps for the first time in his latest track Meethi Meethi

Known for his soulful vocals and soothing tracks, Jubin Nautiyal is all set to surprise audiences and his fans with his rapping skills! The celebrated singer, who has delivered countless record-breaking tracks and is known for his unique vocals especially in the romantic and melancholic genre, now raps for the very first time in the track ‘Meethi Meethi’.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the song with R&B flavour and some peppy beats reunites Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev. With lyrics by Rashmi Virag and music by Payal Dev, the song stars Jubin Nautiyal and Shanvi Srivastava who share some crackling onscreen chemistry.

With this track, Jubin Nautiyal steps outside his comfort zone and will be seen rapping in Punjabi. Fans will also witness the artist’s dancing skills in the music video directed by Vijay Singh which will also reveal a different and lighter side of Jubin Nautiyal’s personality.

Talking about this development, Jubin Nautiyal, “Meethi Meethi really challenged me as an artist because I’m doing something very different from what I’ve done before. I enjoy all kinds of music so it was really exciting to try something new and rap in this track. The song is a light-hearted, fun track that gave us a lot of scope for experimentation. Can’t wait to see how my fans react to this one.”

‘Meethi Meethi’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar with vocals by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev. Starring Jubin Nautiyal and Shanvi Srivastava, the song will be out on 29th August 2022 on T-Series’ YouTube channel.