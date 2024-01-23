Jubin Nautiyal’s Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain marks a historic moment with soaring popularity amid Ram Mandir consecration

In a historic celebration of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, the nation echoed through the sacred melodies dedicated to Lord Ram. One such song that created records is T-Series’ “Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain” a beautiful melody welcoming Lord Ram, sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The captivating notes of “Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain” found their way into the hearts of millions, giving rise to a staggering 4.5 Million plus reels created by an enthusiastic online community. Not only this, the beautiful song is now at Number 1 position on the streaming platforms and has gained a whopping 131Million views alone on YouTube.

Be it kids, youngsters or older audience, the words of “Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain” have struck the right chords in the hearts of the listeners. The song garnered immense love and appreciation ahead of the consecration of the temple in Ayodhya which led to the song making its way upwards in the charts.

T-Series’ devotional song ‘Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain’ is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, music by Payal Dev and penned by Manoj Muntashir.