Junaid Khan to star in Fats Thearts Runaway Brides at Prithvi Film Festival

Junaid Khan is set to grace the stage in an exciting new play, ‘Fats Thearts Runaway Brides,’ as part of the renowned Prithvi Film Festival this November. The performance is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, from 6 PM to 9 PM, and promises to be a captivating theatrical experience for audiences.

Despite a busy schedule juggling shoots for his upcoming films, Junaid remains committed to his passion for theatre, a medium that has shaped his artistic journey. His dedication to both film and stage showcases his versatility as an actor, making him a notable figure in the entertainment industry.

“Fats Thearts Runaway Brides” is expected to be a unique blend of humor and drama, exploring themes of love and relationships through the lens of a modern wedding scenario. Junaid’s involvement in the play reflects his deep understanding of character dynamics and storytelling.

Don’t miss the chance to witness Junaid Khan in “Fats Thearts Runaway Brides”—a celebration of creativity and storytelling in one of Mumbai’s most iconic venues!