Junglee Pictures’ Haq continues to ignite conversations after its Netflix release

Junglee Pictures’ HAQ, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi as leads, has made waves ever since it released on Netflix. After igniting nationwide conversation upon its excellent theatrical release, HAQ keeps the ball rolling with its OTT release too. Renowned and influential figures from Hindi cinema as well as political circles have heaped praise on the performances, bold storytelling and the intent to cast a strong impact.

Farah Khan shared the film’s poster on her social media handle and wrote, “@yamigautam get ready to receive every award! Outstanding performance! @therealemraan ur best to date.” Kiara Advani joined in saying, “Just watched Haq on Netflix @yamigautam what a beautiful performance.”

Casting Director Panchami Ghavri expressed, “Possibly the best performance by a female actor in a decade @yamigautam this is one for the books. I was sitting with my tissue box wondering how you performed this with so much ease, depth and pain. Ufff take a bow! If you haven’t already, find a quiet corner and watch HAQ!”

Politician Priyanka Chaturvedi (MP – Rajya Sabha) shared on X, “While everyone was keen to hear Trump on Venezuela, I chose to watch Haq, a movie I hoped to see on the big screen but saw it on Netflix. A hat tip to the courage of Shah Bano and those who stood by her in times where women across religion chose silence over dignity. She stood tall and she fought not just for herself but thousands of women who are made to believe that their fate is decided by society or their religious belief. Kudos to the superb cast and production crew of the movie. It will forever be a sad tragedy that a hard fought case was overturned by the parliament due to the advice of a few religious extremists.”

Directed by Suparn S Varma, HAQ is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement. HAQ stars Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam Dhar and it also features debutant Vartika Singh, and powerhouse performers Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady. It explores themes of the Uniform Civil Code, Triple Talaq, and gender equality before the law. Written by Reshu Nath, HAQ is produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios.