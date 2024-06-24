Junglee Pictures’ next, Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Matthew to Release in theatres on 2nd August

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Matthew, starrer Ulajh will hit theatres on 2nd August 2024. The Makers are currently working on completing the post-production of the film.

Ulajh delves into the life of a young diplomat, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, portraying the challenges and complexities she faces in her career and personal life. Creating massive buzz with its gripping teaser, Janhvi Kapoor promises a powerful and nuanced performance that highlights the different shades of her character.

The film features an ensemble cast of powerhouse performers, including Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi.

Written by the talented duo Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, and with dialogues crafted by Atika Chauhan, Ulajh promises to be a thought-provoking and engaging cinematic experience. Mark your calendars for 2nd August 2024.