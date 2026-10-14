“Just when you think you know where it’s going, it takes another turn” – Ayushmann Khurrana on Udta Teer

With its second trailer promising an even bigger dose of comedy, action and entertainment, Udta Teer promises a fun-filled ride on the big screen. Headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, the film is a first-of-its-kind patriotic comedy that takes audiences into a world of comic chaos, hilarious situations and surprises at every turn.

Speaking about the film’s distinctive comic world, Ayushmann Khurrana says, “Just when you think you know where Udta Teer is going, it takes another turn. For me, the real hero of the film is its unique, genre-bending premise. We’ve seen patriotic films, action films and comedies, but bringing all three together in such a fun, unconventional way is something audiences haven’t really seen before. We’ve enjoyed creating this world, and I am sure audiences will also enjoy the surprises, the madness and the laughter that comes with watching it on the big screen.”

Known for moving between genres and picking offbeat stories, Ayushmann returns to comedy with a film that pairs humour and action in an out-of-the-box setting. The new trailer sets the stage for a theatrical experience packed with surprises and plenty of laughs.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan alongside Mukul Dev, Ram Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Gulshan Grover, Suhail Nayyar, Rahul Bose and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Written and directed by Akash A. Kaushik., the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Udta Teer is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026.