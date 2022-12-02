JVKE releases new remix of global hit single Golden Hour with Shirley Setia

Today, multi-talented viral artist, songwriter, and GRAMMY®️-nominated producer JVKE releases a brand new remix of the all-conquering hit single “golden hour” with Indian-New Zealand singer and actress Shirley Setia, out now via AWAL.

Produced by JVKE, “golden hour” is a classic love song that highlights JVKE’s ability to articulate the feelings of romance and beauty through his lyrics. The vivid imagery is backed by a complex instrumental arrangement of a piano and strings that builds throughout the track.

On the release of “golden hour”, JVKE shared “This might just be my favorite song i’ve ever written. It feels like a pause in time, with all your attention on that special someone. the sun is shining… it’s your golden hour. I wanted to capture the emotion that you feel when you see something beautiful. That feeling is ‘golden hour’.”

Speaking on the remix Shirley Setia noted “It has been an enriching experience working with JVKE. To collaborate with him for his ‘golden hour’ which is already such a massively popular song, is an incredible feeling. This one marks a special collaboration where I’ve been able to add the local Indian touch to this beautiful track. I am really excited to see how my fans around the world respond to it and reach out to a whole different audience, and I’m hoping that everyone loves this as much as we did making it.”

JVKE added, “when i heard what Shirley had done with golden hour, i was amazed by how she had taken something so dear to me and with her own contributions had caused the song to blossom into her own brand new, beautiful thing. she really is a special talent.”

The original “golden hour” is already a smash hit single worldwide having hit over 250 million streams along with over 3 billion views across YouTube, TikTok & Instagram, landing at Top 40 on the Billboard Global chart, Top 50 on the global Shazam chart, alongside official single charts in U.S., U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand so far. The track is also flying high on radio airwaves around the globe, currently landing in the Top 20 on the U.S. Top 40 radio airplay chart.

Cumulatively, JVKE has amassed 800 million career streams, an awe-inspiring 35 billion views of his music across social media along with an ever growing global audience of over 15 million followers. JVKE’s 2020 breakthrough smash “Upside Down” generated over 200 million streams to date and 15 million TikTok video creations and spawned a Charlie Puth remix. His 2021 follow up track “this is what falling in love feels like” launched his career into the stratosphere, amassing over 270 million streams and 45 million views and reaching #33 U.S. Top 40 Radio. Now, JVKE has just released his stunning debut album, “this is what __ feels like (Vol. 1-4)”, a collection of songs written, produced, engineered and recorded by JVKE and his brother ZVC that experiments with production, time signatures, tuning and style to create a truly unique listening experience.

Most recently JVKE was announced as the latest MTV PUSH global artist and featured

prominently in the trending VOX documentary “We tracked what happens after TikTok songs go viral”. In addition to what the piece portrays, JVKE has been able to stand out amongst his peers and cut through the virility to establish himself as a true multifaceted artist on the rise.

Indian-born New Zealand singer and actress Shirley Setia – known as “the tiny one with not so tiny dreams” – is renowned for her enchanting voice and captivating screen presence. Described as “Bollywood’s Next Big Singing Sensation” by Forbes Magazine, Shirley has already had an eclectic career in a short space of time as she gears up to release her unique spin on “golden hour” with JVKE. She quickly progressed from initial YouTube fame to become a fully-fledged recording artist, launching her Bollywood debut with the track “Disco Disco (A Gentleman)”, releasing an award winning original single “Tu Mil Gaya”, collaborating with Atif Aslam & DJ Chetas on one of the year’s most streamed songs “Jab Koi Baat”, making waves in the Punjabi music world with a further collaboration with Gurnazar Chatta on “Koi Vi Nahi”, to featuring on the international hit Marshmello x Pratim hit “BIBA”, amassing over 200 million streams to date. Shirley has also performed on several leading TV shows such as T-series Mixtape.

The ‘Pyjama Popstar’ also launched her acting career with the Netflix film ‘Maska’ in 2020, landing her first Bollywood movie role alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani in ‘Nikamma’ in 2022, before continuing on to make her South debut with Naga Shaurya in the recently released “Krishna Vrinda Vihari”.