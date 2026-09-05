K. Jayaram: A musical journey that began at 80

The remarkable journey of K. Jayaram should serve as an inspiration for those who think they are too late in life to pursue their dreams. After spending a large part of his life looking after his family and serving the company he worked for professionally, Jayaram decided to hear his inner voice and sing. At the age of 80.

Today, Jayaram is 83 years old and it has been three years since he has been singing. The journey which started as a bathroom singer paved the way for Jayaram to do professional recordings and having a huge fan base and following on Starmaker. Through community events, an opportunity to sing a bhajan with Anuradha Paudwal, and an unwavering commitment to sharing joy through music, Jayaram feels his journey in music has just begun.

How did your journey as a singer start?

I was born on 08 November 1943 in Coimbatore. I belong to a Tamilian family. When I was very young, my father moved to West Bengal for work and I grew up there. I studied in a Hindi medium school and graduated from St. Xaviers College, Calcutta (now Kolkata). After graduation, I took up a job in Burnpur, which is near Kolkata. I worked in a steel plant for decades and retired as the Regional Head of Marketing in 2003 at the age of 60.

I always loved music. While growing up, I would watch Hindi films in theatres regularly and be mesmerized by the songs in them. That is how I fell in love with music. While there was always a love for music, I did not try to sing for the longest time. I was not aware of how good or bad my voice was. I would just sing in the bathroom at times. For years, my life revolved around work, family and children. At the age of almost 80, I heard a voice from within that asked me to sing. I feel it was the voice of God.

I started singing old Hindi songs and sharing them with my friends and family members on WhatsApp. All of them remarked that my voice is very melodious and I should sing more often. Because of their encouragement, I joined Starmaker. That was a turning point for me. Since I did not want to disturb everybody in the house, I would go to the bathroom, sing and record there for hours. Soon, a lot of people started following me on Starmaker. I gained 45,000 followers in 3 years.

Have you ever had any training in music?

No, never! I just sing from the heart. It is God’s gift to me. While singing, I follow a simple method. I try to study the full song minutely and render it in my authentic voice. When I sing a song sung by Kishore Kumar, Mohd Rafi or Manna Dey, I become the song. When I sing, I pay a tribute to them. I wish these legends were around today and I could make them listen to my version of their songs. I feel they would feel very proud seeing me sing at this calibre at this age. I have always been a romantic person at heart. That is why, I believe, I express or emote well while singing.

You recently recorded a song with Anuradha Paudwal.

Yes! I recently recorded two original bhajans. One is a solo song and the other is a Sai bhajan duet with Anuradha Paudwal ji. Recording a bhajan with Anuradha Paudwal ji was an honour. She is a legend and we have heard so many immortal bhajans in her voice over the years. Another highlight of my musical journey recently has been performing at a Krishna Bhajan Sandhya Concert in Mumbai alongside Ravi Raj Nasery who is an international ghazal and Sai bhajan singer.

Has your family been supportive towards your dreams?

Yes, without their support, I would have not been able to do all this. I have two daughters. I live in Chennai with my wife, one of the daughters, my son-in-law and grandson. My younger daughter, who is based in London, has been the one taking all the initiative to make my dreams come alive. She has not only supported but also guided me towards achieving my dreams. I am thankful to each and every member of my family for supporting me in this journey. I am also grateful to those who listen to my music and support me.

At this age, what do you do to look after your voice?

I refrain from singing songs that could put strain on my voice. Once I realize, a song could put pressure on my voice and hurt it, I stay away from it. In these three years, I had taken a break from singing for only two weeks. I was unwell around that time and the doctor asked me not to sing during that period. Otherwise, I have never stopped. I have recorded over 20,000 songs over the last 3 years on Starmaker. There was a time when I recorded and uploaded 16 songs in a single day. I am a very health conscious person. I walk for 45 minutes every day. I do free-hand exercise for 10 minutes. I also do pranayam for 10 minutes.

Who have been some of your favourite musical artists?

I have always been an admirer of Mohd Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Latha Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. I have also loved songs by Sonu Nigam and Shaan.

What would be your message to those who follow you?

It’s never too late to start anything. When I can start singing at the age of 80 and get so much appreciation for it, you can do anything. Never stop dreaming and always have the courage to pursue your goals.

What are you doing next?

I do not plan things in life. Most things, like singing, came into my life organically. I like to entertain people and bring joy in their lives through my God given voice. I would continue doing that as long as I can. I recorded 6 songs in Mumbai recently. Four of them are Bollywood cover films. Two, like I mentioned earlier, are original bhajans which will be coming out soon. I would like to reach as many people as possible with my voice. I am just going with the flow and enjoying it.