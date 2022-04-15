K-Pop stage-breakers Seventeen welcome new era with first English single Darl+ing

K-pop stage-breakers Seventeen just dropped their first English language single “Darl+ing” at midnight ET. Arriving ahead of their full-length album to be released in May, the single opens a new, heartfelt chapter in the band’s story.

Built on a sweet-sounding but addictive chorus and an enthralling line of synths, “Darl+ing” is an eloquent expression of the 13-piece act’s admiration for the idea of ‘togetherness’. Like many of their previous hits, “Darl+ing” is also a self-produced track. The leader of the band’s vocal unit WOOZI took part in producing the single, credited for both its lyrics and composition.

A cinematic depiction of a new chapter in Seventeen’s journey, the accompanying music video is packed with ethereal aesthetics and hints about stories to follow. The video shows the thirteen members traverse past an idyllic world that overflows with light and venture into a state of darkness, piquing curiosity around the forthcoming full-length album.

As global fans welcome their highly anticipated return, the K-pop superstars are slated to present their very first performance of “Darl+ing” at 5 PM ET today on MTV Fresh Out Live.

Seventeen’s collaborative project with Apple is also being launched in time for the release. The K-pop creatives and Apple embarked on the first K-pop Today at Apple Remix session today in Korea. During the 60-minute sessions to be held initially in Apple stores in Korea and then across Asia, attendees will discover more about the band’s creative process and be guided to create a one-of-a-kind remix of “Darl+ing” using GarageBand and Apple’s devices.