Kajol showers praise on Bobby Deol: “His Animal is simply amazing!”

Bollywood’s beloved star Kajol, who has shared a long-standing friendship and sparkling on-screen chemistry with Bobby Deol since their Gupt days, recently applauded him for his unforgettable performance in the blockbuster Animal. In a reel that quickly caught fans’ attention, Kajol expressed deep admiration for Bobby’s gripping portrayal, calling it nothing short of a powerhouse act.

When asked about Bobby Deol’s performance in Animal during a recent interview, Kajol said, “Bobby’s Animal is amazing. I even picked up the phone and called him. I told him, ‘I am so happy to see you here like this, Bobby super cool!’ I also sent him a long message sharing how proud I felt watching him shine like this,” Kajol shared with affection.

The heartfelt gesture struck a chord with fans and industry insiders alike, who celebrated the camaraderie and mutual respect between two of Bollywood’s most admired actors. Social media has since been buzzing with clips and comments applauding Kajol for giving Bobby his much-deserved flowers.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the two stars have shared a connection. Kajol and Bobby Deol worked together in the 1997 cult hit Gupt, a film still remembered for its gripping storyline and their on-screen chemistry. Over the years, they have also been known for their genuine friendship off-screen, making Kajol’s heartfelt praise for Bobby in Animal all the more special.