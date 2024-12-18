Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin calls Kamal Haasan’s Pushpak the original Pan-India film

At the Apoorva Singeetham retrospective film festival, Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin praised Kamal Haasan’s dialogue less classic Pushpak, directed by the legendary Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, calling it the original “pan-India” film. The festival celebrated Singeetam’s remarkable contributions to Indian cinema, offering a platform for industry stalwarts to reflect on his groundbreaking and timeless work.

Speaking about Pushpak, Nag Ashwin expressed his deep admiration for the film and the iconic collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. “I think just being a spectator when both of you were working together was extraordinary. Pushpak is one of the most special films because it was so ahead of its time. Even today, when you watch it, it feels timeless. We now talk about ‘pan-India’ and ‘pan-world’ , but Pushpak was the original—something that could travel anywhere,” said Ashwin.

Released in 1987, Pushpak remains a landmark dialogue less film, celebrated for its universal storytelling, powerful visuals, and ability to connect with audiences across cultures and languages. Nag Ashwin’s tribute not only honored Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’s visionary genius but also underscored Kamal Haasan’s enduring legacy as a performer who brought dialogue less cinema to life, leaving an indelible mark on global audiences.