Kamal Haasan forays into fashion, to launch House of Khaddar in November

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is leaving no stone unturned to make his foray into the fashion world, a memorable one. ‘House of Khaddar’ aims putting Indian hand woven material and clothing on the global map and it doesn’t get much bigger than a mega launch by Mr. Hassan himself in Chicago.

They will be launching the first collection Fall winter 2021. The uber cool series of clothing is designed by Ms. Amritha Ram.

Commenting on the same, Kamal Haasan says, “What we are proud of is that we have chosen a material which made a world political statement for India. Khadi is very closely associated to our history and we take pride in it. From a pure comfort point of view, Khadi is an all-weather textile. It can take on the discontent of the winter as well as the sweat and toil of the summer. Our endeavour is to make Khadi relatable to the young urban market and uplift the weavers and artisans who create this beautiful art.” He says.