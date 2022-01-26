Kamal Haasan goes live on 26th January with his debut fashion line KH House of Khaddar

Since the time Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan had launched his debut fashion line ‘KH House of Khaddar’ in Chicago, there has been a constant anticipation among his fans regarding the merchandise.

The wait is finally over, as Kamal Haasan is set to launch the website of his fashion Line ‘KH House of Khaddar’ on 26th January. As of now, the products will only be available to be shipped in India.

The superstar presented his clothing line ‘KH House of Khaddar’ to the members of the media and VIP guests present at the function held in chicago last year. A portion of the proceeds from pre-release product sales at the event was donated to Pivoting in Heels, a Non-profit organisation Haasan supports. The product line will be open to everyone from 26th January on www.khhk.in.

Interestingly, ‘KH House Of Khaddar’ was amongst the first fashion brand who supported the New York’s Fashion Sustainability bill. KH House of Khaddar is a pioneer in creating a 100% eco brand and each fabric is hand-dyed with organic dyes. They have zero chemical wastes and hence zero carbon footprints.

The idea behind KH House of Khaddar is to create a clothing line that flaunts khadi as a textile. The generic image that Khadi holds in most people’s minds is about to be shattered as KH House of Khaddar aims at showcasing the fabric in a chic, cool and modern avatar that will appeal to the youth of the nation. The label also aims at uplifting and bettering the lives of the handloom weavers in India.

Commenting on the launch, Amritha Ram, designer and head of creative of KH House of Khaddar says, “I would want to make sure that alongside presenting the designed element that would put KH House of Khaddar on a global map, we as a brand would make sure that we comprehensively take care of the three dimensions of sustainability – Economic Development, Social Development and Environment Protection at all stages and that would be my dream for Khadi.”

Mr. Kamal Haasan on his part for the launch of Khaddar says “Our first collection is not pompous. It answers questions like ‘What can khadi do for style and fashion?’ It can do all that linen can, and much more. When we launched our label, our collection was showcased in Chicago in fall 2021. It is the city of winds, and the temperatures were icy, but I could walk down in a three-piece khadi outfit, and its warmth held me up. I believe that khadi is a textile for all seasons.”