Kamal Haasan recalls funny childhood incident of Shruti Haasan

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan recently shared a humorous anecdote from his daughter Shruti Haasan’s childhood during the retrospective film festival Apoorva Singeetham. The event was organized to honor the legendary filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, whose remarkable work includes the 1989 classic Apoorva Sagodharargal (also known as Appu Raja in its Hindi-dubbed version). Kamal Haasan, reminiscing about the shoot of the film, narrated an amusing incident involving a then four-year-old Shruti Haasan.

Speaking at the event, Kamal Haasan recalled how Shruti faced an unusual situation at school. “Shruti came to school late, and when her teacher asked why, she explained, ‘We had to feed the lions and tigers.’ Intrigued, the teacher probed further, and Shruti confidently replied, ‘Yes, we also have an elephant, four pelicans, and six Pomeranians who can dance!’ Naturally, this raised some eyebrows, and I was called to the principal’s office,” Kamal laughed. He clarified to the principal that Shruti’s vivid story wasn’t a lie but a reflection of her surroundings, as they were shooting a circus scene at Venus Studio during the making of Apoorva Sagodharargal.

The lighthearted moment underscored Shruti’s observant personality even as a child and Kamal Haasan’s penchant for storytelling.