Kamal Haasan’s Vikram in IMDB’s Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022 list

The latest addition to the long list of accolades and achievements for Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Vikram’, is IMDB’s recognition of the film being one of Top 10 Most Popular Indian movies to come out in 2022.

‘Vikram’ hit the screens worldwide on 3rd June earlier this year and became a global box office phenomenon shattering several previous records during its theatrical run all around the world. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, produced by Raajkamal Films International(RKFI), became the highest grossing Tamil film in the UK and IMDB’s latest recognition is a testament of the film’s popularity.

Boasting of a stellar star cast that included Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi apart from Kamal Haasan, ‘Vikram’ universal appeal coupled with its slick treatment, made it one of 2022’s most successful flick.