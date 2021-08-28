Kanika Dhillon becomes the first writer to get on the cover of an International Bollywood magazine

Touted as one of the most progressive storytellers of today’s time, Kanika Dhillon has become the first-ever writer to get on the cover of an International Bollywood Magazine.

The German Magazine ISHQ is celebrating the phenomenal filmography of Kanika in their latest issue. The ace writer-producer looks a pure vision to behold in white dress paired with silver jewellery as she turns a cover-girl for the esteemed publication.

Kanika, who has always been vocal for writers and their rights, dedicated the glory to her tribe. Sharing the exciting news on social media, she wrote, “Onward and upward- with gratitude, love and light! 🙏… when a screenwriter makes it to a cover of an international Bollywood magazine- it’s a great time for content creators and writers! Cheers to my tribe and may we all go from strength to strength!”

Well, it is not the first time that Kanika has earned a first. Recently, she also became the first writer to bag top billing for the trailer of Haseen Dillruba by Netflix.