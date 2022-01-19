Kanika Dhillon changes the Hindi cinema narrative twice by reintroducing the Hindi heroine and pulp fiction to Hindi cinema

Known for her tight and riveting plots, the maverick star writer Kanika Dhillon’s Netflix Original Haseen Dillruba became one of the most watched films upon release in 2021. It came as no surprise that the murder mystery trended at the number one position soon after its release – not only in India but also across borders including countries like Pakistan, UAE and UK. Now, in an outstanding feat, the film has remained in the top ten most watched Netflix movies for 17 weeks in a row, beating the likes of the Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot starrer Red Notice!

Speaking about her film which she wrote and co produced, earning its well-deserved spot in Netflix’s most watched movies for 17 consecutive weeks, Kanika Dhillon said, “I am thrilled that Haseen Dillruba has been widely watched and appreciated. And the proof is in the pudding – staying in the top ten for 17 weeks on a platform like Netflix, that boasts a huge content library, is a feat that the entire Haseen Dillruba team is ecstatic about! I would like to congratulate everyone behind this film! Especially Tapsee Pannu and Vikrant, my producer Aanand L Rai and my director Vinil Mathew!”

Kanika Dhillon has been one of the most sought-after writers in Bollywood, changing the Hindi cinema narrative twice by reintroducing the Hindi heroine and bringing back the pulp to the screen. With popular and genre bending movies like Judgementall Hai Kya, Guilty, Kedarnath and Manmarziyaan to her name, Kanika Dhillon has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. With Haseen Dillruba, the writer has only added another feather to her hat!

Haseen Dillruba has been unanimously lauded for its tight but unpredictable plot and superb pulp dialogues and no surprise thAt Haseen Dilruba quickly became a hit with the audiences,. A trendsetter in her own right, Kanika became the first writer to get the top billing in the trailer, giving her the credit where it is due.

Starring compelling performances by Vikrant Massey and Tapsee Pannu, Haseen Dillruba has been written and co produced by Kanika Dhillon. The film has been directed by visionary filmmaker Vinil Mathew and produced by maverick storyteller Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Eros International.