KanKhajura trailer: Sony LIV’s upcoming show promises an unforgettable descent into the past

Sony LIV’s KanKhajura offers a glimpse into a haunting tale where silence is deceiving, and what lies beneath is far more dangerous than what’s visible. They just released trailer offers a glimpse into a world where guilt clings, secrets simmer, and the past seeks revenge. A gripping Indian adaptation of the critically acclaimed Israeli series Magpie, KanKhajura reinvents the original with an Indian soul and raw, emotional intensity. The story explores the relationship of two estranged brothers who are forced to confront their darkest past with the line between memory and reality blurring. What happens when your own memories become the prison you can never escape?

Sarah Jane Dias, who plays Nisha, said “There’s something deeply unsettling about KanKhajura, not just the story, but what it forces you to confront- guilt, family, and memory. Nisha is a character who’s trying to hold it all together while everything inside her is falling apart. It wasn’t easy to play a character that is so nuanced and layered, but it was empowering.”

Produced by Ajay Rai and directed by Chandan Arora, KanKhajura brings together a compelling ensemble cast including Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias, Mahesh Shetty, Ninad Kamat, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, and Usha Nadkarni. The show has been reimagined under license from yes Studios by creators Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar, and Dana Eden and produced by Donna and Shula Productions.