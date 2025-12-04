Karan Aujla’s P-Pop Culture India Tour shatters records with 100,000 tickets sold in one hour

The excitement surrounding global Punjabi music icon Karan Aujla has reached unprecedented heights, as the India leg of his P-Pop Culture World Tour hits a historic milestone: 100,000 tickets sold within the first hour of general sales opening.

Aujla’s debut stadium performance at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium alone generated 40,000 ticket sales in a single day, with organisers expecting the show to sell out its 70,000-capacity within the next one week. This positions the event to become the largest single-artist, single-day show in New Delhi’s live event history, surpassing previous records at the same venue — including Travis Scott’s 100,000 total over two days and Diljit Dosanjh’s 70,000 total over two days.

This marks the first time in history that a Punjabi artist has achieved such a monumental sales feat in such record time.

This overwhelming response follows Spotify recently listing Karan Aujla among the most streamed Punjabi artists of the year, while he simultaneously continues to break global barriers—becoming the first-ever Punjabi artist to headline Rolling Loud, and entertaining over 30,000 fans in Abu Dhabi last month at the official kick-off of the P-Pop Culture World Tour. Aujla’s momentum continues to surge as he gears up to unleash mayhem across India next year.

With ticket prices ranging from INR 999 to INR 600,000, the tour offers multiple access zones including Fanpit, VIP, General Access, VVIP Tables, King Of Good Times Lounge, and the HSBC Starstruck P-POP Pit, giving family going audiences a diverse option to experience the show at their preferred scale.

Promoted by Team Innovation, the India leg of the P-Pop Culture World Tour will travel across six major cities, including arena shows in Bengaluru and Indore, special Holi arena showcases in Pune and Mumbai, and Aujla’s debut stadium performances in New Delhi and Chandigarh.

The 2026 India tour, exclusively produced by Team Innovation and co-powered by Kingfisher Packaged Water and HSBC, is projected to attract over 400,000 fans, positioning it to become the largest Punjabi pop tour ever held in India. Additional shows are expected to be announced in a second phase.

Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation, states, “The response has been nothing short of historic. The momentum reflects not just demand for the genre, but the cultural moment Karan Aujla has created. This tour is more than a concert series—it’s a global movement celebrating Punjabi identity and innovation. We cannot wait to once again deliver an experience that sets a new benchmark in live entertainment, especially after the successful 2024 run in India and, more recently, the Abu Dhabi show with the very same artist.”

The 2026 India run marks a defining chapter in Aujla’s artistic evolution, following the success of his 2024 world tour, It Was All A Dream, which broke sales records across Canada, the U.K., North America and New Zealand. The tour generated over USD $15 million, with the India leg alone drawing more than 200,000 fans across seven cities and ten sold-out shows. The P-Pop Culture World Tour now expands that legacy onto an even larger global scale.

Tickets are exclusively available on District.