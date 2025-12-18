Karan Johar joins I.I.M.U.N.’s advisory board as they mark their 15th year

India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.), one of the world’s largest youth-run non-profit organisations, marked the beginning of its 15th year by announcing filmmaker and cultural icon Karan Johar as the latest addition to their illustrious Advisory Board. Known for his ability to stay in sync with the values, humour, trends and evolving language of India’s youth, Johar brings a voice that effortlessly bridges mainstream culture with meaningful engagement, making his association with I.I.M.U.N. both timely and impactful!

The announcement was made during the 11th edition of I.I.M.U.N.’s flagship Role Model Series, held at Mumbai’s Shanmukhananda Auditorium and Nehru Auditorium. More than 10,000 students from 250+ schools attended this pro bono event in batches. The event aims to shift young people towards value-driven leadership by exposing them to individuals who have shaped India through contribution, conviction, and purpose rather than algorithms or virality.

Johar, along with an impressive lineup of national leaders including Justice DY Chandrachud, Infosys Co-Founder S.D. Shibulal, Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, Business Women and youth Icon Ananya Birla, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Former Union Cabinet Minister Sachin Pilot participated in candid conversations moderated by I.I.M.U.N. Founder Rishabh Shah. Their discussions delved into resilience, identity, failure, patriotism and the principles that have guided their journeys, offering young attendees the wisdom no classroom or viral reel could provide.

For I.I.M.U.N., Karan Johar’s addition to the Advisory Board represents a strengthening of its mission to shape thoughtful, confident and culturally rooted young Indians. For today’s generation, one that often looks to creators for cues on identity and expression, his guidance signals a renewed commitment to ensuring that youth culture and youth leadership evolve hand in hand, grounded in creativity, empathy, and character!

Speaking at the event Karan Johar said, “Values that a role model carry are timeless. It’s very different from reel models who are a result of virality and are seasonal. They come and go and one may have a new reel model every second day. A role model in contrast is someone who has to live in your heart and soul forever. You have to wake up with that person as an inspiration on a daily basis. That means longevity. What stays in your emotional ecosystem for a long time has to be a role model. These are the people you should follow, their hardwork and their journey is what one should emulate and seek inspiration from.”