Karan Johar, Prabhas and Kriti Kharbanda praise the trailer of Haathi Mere Saathi

Pan-India star Rana Daggubati along with Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain released the trailer of the much anticipated film, Haathi Mere Saathi with pomp and grandeur, yesterday. Director of this trilingual, Prabu Solomon, an expert on wildlife and enviornment was also present at the launch. As soon as the trailer dropped online, it went viral with fans and critics applauding its unique story idea, and the impressive performances of the cast. Its filming in the actual rain forests and real locations added to the brilliance of the visuals. It was raved about by one and all.

Similarly, industry bigwigs like Karan Johar and Prabhas also loved the trailer of Haathi Mere Saathi. Karan and Prabhas wowed the trailer and shared their excitement and wishes on social media. Commending the film and Rana, Karan wrote, “This looks amazing! A revelant and a dramatic watch! Well done @RanaDaggubati can’t wait to see it! Releasing 26th March 2021. @PulkitSamrat #HaathiMereSaathi”

It was not just Karan Johar, but also Prabhas, Rana’s friend and co-star from the mega blockbuster Baahubali series who came forward to wish Rana after watching the trailer and wrote, “My mighty Bhalla is back with a mighty cause. Best wishes to the team #Aranya. Releasing on March 26th.”

Another Bollywood celeb to applause the trailer was Kriti Kharbanda. The actress applauded her friend, Pulkit who plays one of the lead characters in the film. On a sweet note, she wrote, “Mr. Samrat! You make me so so so proud ❤️#HaathiMereSaathitrailer #HaathiMereSaathi”

Rana will be seen as the protagonist in a completely different avatar, in all three versions along with Pulkit Samrat in Haathi Mere Saathi (Hindi), and Vishnu Vishal in Kaadan (Tamil) and Aranya (Telugu). The film also stars talented actresses – Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in lead roles.

This endearing tale between a man and the elephants is a story inspired by multiple events. A unique concept which is unexplored in Indian cinema before.

It traces the narrative of the protagonist (Rana Daggubati), who spends most of his life in the jungle, dedicated to protecting the ecosystem.

There’s no doubt that Rana, who believes in choosing unconventional narratives and who has been a part of some heavy duty trilinguals like the Baahubali series and The Ghazi Attack has once again brought an exceptional story for all of us with this trilingual. The trailers of Haathi Mere Saathi, Aranya and Kaadan have left everyone spellbound, including the industry members, with its unique cinematic experience that they can’t wait to witness in theatres on 26th March.

The film is bankrolled by Eros Motion Pictures, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, an established leader in the Indian film industry with a track record of over 40 years.

The pan-India multi-lingual film will be the first trilingual of 2021 and will premiere in three languages on 26 March 2021.