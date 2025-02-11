Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions appoints Bhumika Tewari as Head of Content Acquisition & Global Film Distribution to strengthen ties with local talent and filmmakers while setting up offices across India

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is stepping into a new era! The powerhouse production company is expanding into film distribution, marking an exciting move in its journey. And leading this big leap forward is Bhumika Tewari, who has been appointed as Head of Content Acquisition and Film Distribution Worldwide.

For the first time ever, Dharma is venturing into distribution, aiming to acquire high-quality films across multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Marathi. Under Bhumika’s leadership, Dharma will not only distribute its own productions but also take on third-party films.

To strengthen this initiative, Dharma will be setting up offices in key cities like Delhi, Punjab, Hyderabad, and Chennai. These offices will help build deeper connections with local industries, foster strong collaborations with regional filmmakers, and create a robust distribution network.

Karan Johar, Chairman of Dharma Productions, expressed, “Entering the distribution space is a significant step forward for Dharma Productions, and we are pleased to have Bhumika Tewari lead this initiative. Her deep experience in content acquisition and distribution aligns with our goal of broadening our reach and connecting with diverse audiences. With this, we aim to expand our storytelling footprint while continuing to celebrate the richness of Indian cinema.”

Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, shared, “Bhumika’s leadership comes at a time when Dharma is expanding its horizons and taking on the exciting challenge of distributing films. Her expertise will lead our efforts as we establish ourselves as an end-to-end content powerhouse, acquiring and distributing stories that resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Bhumika Tewari shared, “Joining Dharma Productions is an extraordinary opportunity to work with a team that has consistently redefined Indian cinema. I am excited to expand Dharma’s reach into new markets, champion regional storytelling, and amplify the diversity of content available to audiences. This is an exciting journey, and I am thrilled to be part of it.”

With this bold expansion into film distribution, Dharma Productions is set to redefine its role in the Indian entertainment industry.