Karan Kundrra’s sister pens a sweet note for her brother

Karan Kundrra is undisputedly one of the most favourite contestants of Bigg Boss 15. The star performer has been winning hearts since the day he arrived in the House. While fans enjoy watching him on screen, his sister is super proud of her little champ.

While speaking about her equation with Karan, Dr Poonam Malhotra said, “Throughout his life, my brother has been this ray of sunshine, love and mischief in our home. He is so loved by our family, friends and neighbours. His wisdom with relationships exemplifies foresight that few people possess.”

She also praised Karan for maintaining his cool even in the most adverse situations. Poonam said, “What astounds me is his ability to maintain his composure and dignity even in the most challenging situations. He comes out as a winner in more ways than winning may be envisioned. He is steady and loyal and will not compromise his values while getting to his goals.”

“He is planning and preparing and will get to where he wants to be, and we stand behind him and wish him strength, perseverance, and razor-sharp focus and wisdom,” she further added.

For unversed, Karan shares a deep bond with his family and is very much connected to his roots. The actor-host was also sceptical about joining Bigg Boss for the same reason of leaving his family behind.