Karan Razdan returns with gripping courtroom drama Saira Khan Case

Writer, director, and actor Karan Razdan, known for scripting Bollywood hits like Dilwale, Diljale, Deewane, Qayamat, Dushmani and Trimurti, now brings his latest film Saira Khan Case to the big screen. Set for theatrical release on 10 October, the film stars Rajniesh Duggal, Poonam Dubey, Karan Razdan, Aradhana Sharma, Rajeev Verma and Mukesh Tyagi.

Adding a unique dimension to the project, former Principal Judge Swati Chauhan—who delivered the landmark verdict that inspired the story steps in as co-writer and co-director, marking her creative debut with this courtroom drama.

Speaking about his dual responsibilities, Razdan shared, “I have written many films, almost around 30 films and television shows, with about 1000 episodes. But Saira Khan Case was unique. To be in front of the camera and also behind it, it was a very amazing experience. Once I studied my character of Pathan, after that I was spontaneously performing. Give shots. Take shots. And then run to the monitor to check. It was crazy and chaotic. And I genuinely feel that creativity thrives in chaos.”

Speaking about instinct and creativity, he explained,

“Once again, because I have directed a few feature films and television shows and being a writer, I think direction comes instinctively to me. Acting, writing and directing did bring a lot of pressure, but I guess my creativity thrives when I am on the edge of a cliff, the fact that everything can go wrong because you are involved in three departments, I think gives me my highest degree of concentration. It’s almost like meditation. You are totally in the present moment. And that’s what acting is all about.”

Recalling a memorable incident on set, Razdan said, “Well, my company, Lord Shiva Communications was also managing the production. At a certain location, I did not have the budget to provide a vanity van, and because of that the two leading ladies Poonam Dubey and Aradhana Sharma had a fight with me. It was very interesting because after that half the schedule still remained and of course we let bygones be bygones. And today, we are the best of friends, we laugh over the fight. Aradhana Sharma is doing her second project with me.”

On the film’s relevance, he remarked, “Why should one country have two laws? And why should Hindus be made to feel guilty because they are a majority in India. And the biggest debate that this film is likely to start is—‘Why should women be oppressed?’ ‘Why shouldn’t they be given equal rights by a certain community, in marriage and inheritance.’”

Produced by Salim Lalani, Swati Chauhan, Nizar Lalani, Shamshu Pirani, Nimesh Patel and Satish Bhanushali under the banner of Soul Films, Saira Khan Case promises to ignite meaningful debates on law, equality, and women’s rights while blending real-life inspiration with cinematic storytelling.