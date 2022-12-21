Karan Tacker recalls his first day putting on a police uniform for Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Karan Tacker has been making waves in the world of entertainment with his extraordinary acting and charisma in his latest successful cop drama.

Enjoying the success of his latest Netflix show, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Karan shared on Instagram expressing his admiration for his on screen uniform with a throwback post from the first day of shoot quoting, “If you’re happy and you know it ‘Clap’ your hand! This day will forever be special, ’cause this day, I put on my uniform for the 1st time!!”

Undergoing an obvious physical transformation, Karan Tacker gained around 6-7kgs in order to attain a slightly healthier, more realistic physique for the role of a super-cop in the early 2000s. The actor’s sincerity towards his work has made his character loved by fans and critics. Tacker’s portrayal of IPS officer Amit Lodha has garnered a lot of praise for his impactful performance and strong character development.

The talented actor first made a name for himself on OTT with Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops. With Khakee’s continued success, this duo has proven to be strong, leaving fans wanting more of their teamwork.

With immense love coming his way, Tacker is set to explore his versatility with his upcoming projects, looking to maintain quality over quantity of content.