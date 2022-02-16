Karishma Kotak meets Prince Charles at the British Asian Trust event

Karishma Kotak is going places and recently, she met none other than Prince Charles. He is the most eminent of personalities. The British Asian Trust has been there for over a decade and still going strong. It was founded to tackle major problems across South Asia by Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and various British Asian leaders. Prince Charles is the longest-serving heir in British history and with the British Asian Trust together, they have done commendable work in the field of wildlife conservation. They work exclusively in the fields of livelihoods, education, mental health/special abilities, and anti-human trafficking. Karishma has all of these close to her heart and she does her bit time and again. She caught up with Prince Charles and we are all ears to know the conversation.

Let’s hear what Karishma has to say, “It was an auspicious occasion and it was great to meet Prince Charles. They have done some fantastic work in various fields in South Asia. The British Asian trust in multiple arenas and they are all close to me. I caught up with Prince Charles and we spoke about cricket. That’s a major talking point here in England as English cricket is going through a transition of sorts. And India and cricket are just synonymous. He is a very well and soft-spoken man and he devotes attention. The British Asian trust has a long way to go and it has come far as well. Glad to be part of this event. “

Karishma is truly a globe trotter and it’s never easy to even predict where she is. She travels extensively for work and she absolutely enjoys it. She has her eyes on the stars and feet firmly on the ground.