“Karisma is the only actress that I have worked with for 12 films in my career” – David Dhawan

Having made significant contributions to Bollywood with his iconic comedy films and being called the King of comedy, David Dhawan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution over years in the industry.Karisma Kapoor along with Varun Dhawan gave him a memorable and heartwarming tribute, by performing on some of Davidji’s iconic numbers.

In his acceptance speech, on receiving the award, while reflecting on this directorial journey, Davidji spoke about his partnership with Karisma Kapoor, which was a poignant moment, highlighting the impact they’ve had on the industry together.

He said, “Karisma is the only actress that I have worked with for 12 films in my career and all turned out to be blockbusters. Its been the longest association I have had with any actor”.

David Dhawan’s collaboration with Karisma Kapoor has certainly been one of the highlights of his career. Together, they have delivered numerous hit films that have become synonymous with Bollywood comedy. Their partnership has produced unforgettable movies like “Coolie No. 1,” “Hero No. 1,” and “Biwi No. 1,” among many others. Their work has left an indelible mark on Bollywood and continues to be cherished by fans even today.