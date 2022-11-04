Karisma Kapoor attends the grand finale of Queen Of The World India 2022

The grand finale of one-of-its-kind beauty pageant ‘Queen Of The World (QOTW) India 2022’ held recently at The Lalit (Mumbai) was certainly a night to remember!

While the gorgeous actress Karisma Kapoor attended the grand finale of the beauty pageant (as Guest of Honour), thereby inspiring and motivating the participants across the country, the well organised event by directors – Urmimala Boruah and Paras Walia turned out to be a grand success.

While Nainisha Oza walked away with the prestigious Miss Queen of the World India, Parull Khanna bagged MS Queen of the World India 2022. Priyanka Bajaj Sibal bagged Mrs Queen of the World title and Jyotika Babbar Kapur won Elite Mrs India 2022 title. The winners were crowned by Karisma Kapoor, as they will now represent India at the international QOTW pageant in the USA.

Among the notable names from the industry who attended the awards included Sajid Khan (of Sajid-Wajid music composer duo), and Alice Lee – Mrs World from New York. The distinguished jury members comprised of Sheena Bajaj, Dr. Siddharth Bhargava, Dr. Mickey Mehta and Dr. Payal Dalal.

The four mentors who trained and groomed the four beautiful winners for the finale are Sakshi Lalwani, Shagun Mehndiratta, Alesia Raut and Anjali Raut and Abhinav Mathur, Presto Couture as Couture partner and Dimpple Kapoor as the designer and styling partner.

QOTW is a platform to redefine the beauty pageant industry, as their motto is to create inclusive and diverse leadership program for the modern women of today, regardless of her age, marital status and background. The new edition QOTW India celebrated glamour, confidence and beauty and provided each contestant with the very best experience for personal growth. This year, QOTW witnessed women from 18 to 50 plus participating in the amazing world of pageantry, getting once in a lifetime opportunity to represent our Indian culture on an international stage.

The pageant this year featured 60 participants from across the country and age group from 18-65, who were selected by the auditions held in Mumbai, Delhi and in the South and East zone.

Urmimala Boruah – CEO & National Director of Queen of the World India says, “This year’s beauty pageant was huge success. We are happy to have achieved what we had set out to. It was a dream come true to create a tribe of women that celebrates beauty in all forms and inspires women to be limitless and discover the queen that lies within each one of us. We are now eagerly looking forward to our four gorgeous winners of the pageant to represent India at the QOTW pageant finale at the United States of America in March 2023. We will begin our training very soon with our four queens and embark on the beautiful journey of the finale.”

The QOTW pageant is scheduled in New Jersey from 12-18th March, 2023 where contestants from across the world will participate and compete for the prestigious Crown.