KARMA brings a new rap energy to Drishyam The Conclusion with Game Over

The world of Drishyam The Conclusion has already revealed two very different sides of its story. If ‘Vingansa’ was about revenge and ‘Muskura Do’ was about the people worth protecting, the soundtrack now takes a darker turn as the story inches closer to its final showdown with ‘Game Over’. Carrying a much simpler message, the game is on and somebody is going down, Drishyam The Conclusion is set for its grand theatrical release on 2nd October 2026.

Composed, written and sung by KARMA and produced by KARMA and AK4EAL, ‘Game Over’ carries an unapologetically raw energy. The track comes in heavy, aggressive and charged, capturing the feeling of a game that has gone too far, where every move has consequences and there is no room left to back down. It taps into the pressure, uncertainty and sharp turns that define Vijay Salgaonkar’s world, while bringing a contemporary rap sound to the final chapter of the Drishyam The Conclusion.

With its pounding production and KARMA’s commanding delivery, the track feels like a warning. It brings a rugged, darker and confrontational edge to the world of Vijay Salgaonkar, reflecting the mounting pressure and the forces closing in around him.

Rapper KARMA said, “‘Game Over’ started with the title itself. I wanted to make something that had attitude, but also felt connected to the world of the film. There is a lot of unpredictability in Drishyam The Conclusion and I wanted the song to carry some of that energy without spelling everything out. I had a very clear sound in my head when I started writing it, so I ended up doing everything myself, the lyrics, composition and vocals. Once it came together, it had that feeling of something being pushed right to the edge, which is exactly where I wanted the song to live.”

With the soundtrack moving between revenge, emotion and now confrontation, ‘Game Over’, adds another layer to the world of Drishyam The Conclusion, one that feels darker, more unpredictable and ready to explode. It is the sound of the pressure finally boiling over.

‘Game Over’ is out now on all streaming platforms via Sony Music India.

Star Studio18 presents Drishyam The Conclusion, directed by Abhishek Pathak, produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. Drishyam The Conclusion releases in cinemas worldwide on 2nd October 2026.