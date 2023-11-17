Karmawali: Shruti Pathak unveils captivating Indie single for every bride-to-be

In a much-anticipated musical revelation, the exceptionally talented singer Shruti Pathak has released her latest indie single, ‘Karmawali’, on the 17th of November 2023. The song, a melodic masterpiece, boasts a soul-stirring composition by the acclaimed Anmol Daniel and thought-provoking lyrics penned by the gifted Youngveer on the Indie Music Label YouTube channel.

‘Karmawali’ is a testament to Shruti Pathak’s versatility as an artist, as just recently she announced herself as a music composer with a song in the film “Dhak Dhak”. Shruti in ‘Karmawali’”’ seamlessly weaves her emotive vocals through the enchanting musical tapestry crafted by Anmol Daniel. The lyrics, a poetic creation by Youngveer, add depth and meaning to the composition, creating an immersive experience for listeners.

About her new song Shruti says, “Karmawali my new single with Indie Music Label is song that talks about fate in love. It’s a beautiful composition and I reckon it’s a song for every bride to be.”

About her experience of collaborating with Anmol Daniel and Youngveer, she says, “Collaborations are the name of the game these days. Anmol and Youngveer are both very talented and I’m glad Indie Music Label got us to do this one. It’s been a real pleasure.”

With an impressive musical repertoire spanning various genres, Shruti Pathak has established herself as a dynamic force in the music industry. ‘Karmawali’ is poised to add another jewel to her crown, captivating audiences with its unique blend of melody and emotion.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike can mark their calendars for the 17th of November 2023, as Shruti Pathak unveils ‘Karmawali’, a musical journey that promises to resonate with the soul.