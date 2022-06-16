Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar host a special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for children

The sought after producer Bhushan Kumar and evercharming actor Kartik Aaryan who are riding high on success with their latest blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, host a special screening for 100 children associated with CRY Foundation. This family entertainer that is raining praises from all over the world has surpassed a prestigious ₹175 crore mark at domestic box office today.

Kartik who enjoys a massive following among kids, not only spent the afternoon with them watching the family entertainer but also shook a leg on the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track.

As the kids were super excited and happy to meet the powerhouses behind this megahit, they also expressed how much did they loved Kartik as Rooh Baba.