Kartik Aaryan asks fans for captions – winner has a typical Diwali connection

The heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan is known to create a storm on social media with every post. This Diwali, the young actor announced a special offer for his fans, wherein he asked for captions from his followers and promised to choose a winner.

Social media is an integral part of our everyday lives. With every post comes a caption and writing captions could be a tedious job. Finding himself in a similar situation, Kartik Aaryan announced on his Diwali post to accept captions from his followers and promised to credit the winner.

Sharing a picture dressed in ethnic wear looking like a royal prince, Kartik Aaryan picked his most favourite one liner from the comments, declaring a winner for his post.

The winning caption said, “Soan Papdi after getting rejected by every household”.

The young actor is known for his witty captions and tongue and cheek posts. With his latest post, Kartik has yet again created a wave on social media.