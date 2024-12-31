Kartik Aaryan becomes the actor to win maximum awards in 2024

Kartik Aaryan had an extraordinary year in 2024, with two major releases: the biographical hit Chandu Champion and the Diwali blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which crossed ₹400 crore at the box office. His dominance in both commercial and critical acclaim has solidified his place as one of the biggest stars of Bollywood, further establishing himself as the box office king. Kartik’s sensational and remarkable performances earned him 11 awards, making him the actor with the most awards in 2024.

Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor for Chandu Champion at the 2024 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Kartik won the Forbes India Icon of Excellence award for his role in Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan received Best Actor for Chandu Champion at the NBT Utsav Awards from former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde.

The charming and talented actor won the GQ Men of the Year 2024 Leading Man award.

Kartik’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 won the IMDb award for Top Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024.

Kartik Aaryan won the 2024 ELLE India Champion of the Year award.

Kartik was awarded Best Actor of 2024 at the NDTV Digital Awards.

Kartik Aaryan was honored with the 2024 Ka Champion award by Republic Media at their Sangam event for his exceptional performances in 2024.

Kartik was awarded the 2024 Best Actor of the Year honor at the Galatta Awards 2024.

Kartik Aaryan was named ‘Actor of the Year’ by ABP News for his recent blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan received the Best Actor award at the 2024 Lions Gold Awards for his outstanding performance.

Kartik Aaryan has had an exceptional year, becoming the youngest actor to join the 400 crore club with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He also announced his upcoming film Dharma Productions & Namah Pictures present Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora – this love story will release in 2026.