Kartik Aaryan does the impossible, ‘airlifts’ his 4.5 cr Lamborghini from Italy

Kartik Aaryan’s journey to the top in Bollywood has remained exceptional and inspirational for many aspiring actors who come from the outside world. The actor, who is known as the heartthrob of the nation, has yet again set an example for the dreams of the youth by buying a swanky Lamborghini worth Rs 4.5 crores . His latest hot-wheels doesn’t just make him beam with joy but also touches hearts as it makes one believe all over again that dreams do come true when you work hard.

What makes all the more special is that this swanky four-wheeled-monster had to be airlifted from Italy as Kartik just couldnt wait for the normal three months waiting period. Sources reveal that Kartik paid an extra half a crore only to get the fastest car in the world faster.

The luxurious car is known for its best interior, sexy silhouette and a jaw-dropping top speed of 305 kmph. Priced approximately Rs 4 crores, Lamborghini Urus is a masterpiece and perfect for the young actor.

His friends reveal that when he started his career in Bollywood, he owned a simple four wheeler which wasn’t in the best of condition. He wanted the swanky cars but surely waited till he proved himself and climbed up the pedestal. Today the actor already owns a BMW which he bought in 2017. In fact in 2019, Kartik even bought a Mini Cooper for his mother since it was his her favourite car.

Kartik, one of the most successful young actors in showbiz and one of the highest paid young stars, is currently working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 while waiting for the release of Netflix film Dhamaka.