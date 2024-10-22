Kartik Aaryan gets a heartfelt shout-out from a special fan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title song release

Since the announcement of the highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third installment of the successful horror comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa, excitement has been palpable among fans, especially with the release of its groovy title track. The song has quickly ascended the charts, capturing audiences’ attention with Kartik Aaryan’s mesmerizing dance moves and charismatic performance. The collaboration of Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull adds an electrifying touch to the track, with vocals from Neeraj Shridhar blending their unique styles seamlessly.

Following the release of the title track Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, fans have been enthusiastically recreating the dance, putting their best foot forward and showcasing their creativity. Kartik Aaryan has shared these fan-made videos on his social media platforms. One of these videos, created by a specially abled fan, caught his eye, prompting him to express his admiration with a heartfelt response on the video, “You are a true champion, brother; this is the bestest video.”

Netizens have been overflowing with praise for Kartik Aaryan and his spooky song. Be it young fans performing or adults dancing to the tune of the iconic title track, fans from around the world have poured their hearts into their interpretations of the spooky yet funky track, creating a vibrant celebration of talent and creativity.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen alongside Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika (Vidya Balan) and Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this highly anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s beloved horror-comedy franchise. Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter! Stay tuned for more thrilling updates as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.