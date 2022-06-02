Kartik Aaryan ready to perform at the IIFA stage

Kartik Aaryan has been all over headlines these days as the young superstar is relishing in the super success of his latest, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, setting newer records by the day and promoting non-stop. The actor is now ready to set the IIFA stage ablaze with a super exciting performance on his own chartbusters.

A complete commercial package, Kartik has always won the audience over not just for his acting skills and good looks but also silky smooth dance moves with many party chartbusters to his credit year by year, including his latest, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track with the ZigZag step being one of the most viral hooksteps of the year and the applaud worthy Tandav dance on Arijit Singh’s rendition of Amije Tomar.

As per a source, his performance is set to be a complete rager as it will include his first ever live performance on the title track along with De Taali, from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will also give the audience a hit of nostalgia with songs like Dheeme Dheeme, Coca Cola, Bom Diggy and more. He has rehearsed tirelesdly for it as he was juggling it with the already vigorous promotions of his latest release.

Each of his tracks have been the biggest party jams of the year they released in and now to see him perform live on them together is definitely going to one of the biggest highlights of the ceremony.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 out and doing one of the best businesses at box office, Kartik also has ‘Shehzada’, ‘Freddy’, ‘Captain India’ and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in the pipeline.