Kartik Aaryan sets a new trend with Om Raut directed Nachunga Aise, promises celebratory times in 2021

After coming up with various awareness campaigns right through the time when pandemic started showing its ugly face, Kartik Aaryan is now bringing on some smiles and celebrations. With the COVID 19 curve getting better and better with every passing week and the vaccination too arriving soon, Kartik is welcoming the New Year with the chartbuster track Nachunga Aise. What makes it all the more special is the fact that it has been shot entirely in the virtual reality mode, hence resulting in Kartik being the first major star to see an entire music video being put together in such fashion.

A brainchild of director Om Raut who is also an expert in cutting edge VFX, something that was seen in 2020’s biggest blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earlier this year, the music video has seen quite some innovation going with it.

Informs our source from the technical team that worked tirelessly to ensure that Nachunga Aise stands out from the rest of the crowd, “Kartik’s measurements were taken by camera and then VFX was put together around that. The whole music video has been woven around entirely on the basis of technology and has resulted in a unique experience for all involved. Rest assured, for audiences it is something that has never been seen before.”

The results are there to be seen and T-Series, which has just unveiled the song, is gung ho about making it a party anthem as 2020 comes to a close.

Says Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting non-stop for his newsroom drama Dhamaka with director Ram Madhvani, “It’s really flattering to have the character in ‘Nachunga Aise’ modelled on me. I am glad for this collaboration with Om Raut as ‘Nachunga Aise’ is such a fun, dance track. I think the concept is very cool and I am happy to be a part of something that’s so futuristic and digitally forward. Hats off to T-Series and Bhushanji for pulling this off.”

Well, with just a few days to go for the New Year to kickstart, one just hopes that Nachunga Aise plays on right into 2021 as well.