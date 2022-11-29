Kartik Aaryan shares new clip of transformation for Freddy

With only a few days away from release, Kartik Aaryan is all set to impress us with his whole new avatar in his much-anticipated film, Freddy. The young superstar is leaving no stone unturned to intrigue the audience’s interest in a new kind of build up. After dropping some of the most spine-chilling videos, the actor has now shared a video of his major transformation for the upcoming psychotic thriller Freddy.

In the video, we can see Kartik Aaryan slowly and steadily transforming into the dentist, Dr. Freddy Ginawala. And for the same, the actor went from training with real dentists in real clinics to putting on a whole 14kgs, followed by working on his body language to add Freddy’s personality in the way he walks and behaves to most importantly, getting into the mind of Freddy, a shy and psychotic dentist. From hunching to wearing specs to changing his hairstyle, Kartik Aaryan is unrecognizable as he becomes more of Freddy in this clip.

He wrote, “From gaining 14 kgs to going to Real Clinic and learning skills from dentist

Becoming #Freddy has been one never-forgettable journey for me… Pushing my boundaries mentally and physically to forget my real self and turn into Freddy for reel. Glad to have worked with an amazing team for this challenging on-screen transformation 🖤🐢”

Following a unique way of marketing, the makers of Freddy have been sharing small miniclips and teasers to give a glimpse into the world of Freddy but have refrained from sharing a trailer to avoid giving away too much. The songs from the film have been doing extremely well already with Kartik Aaryan yet again having set a trend on loose, this time with the Chopper step from the track, Kaala Jaadu.

The actor who recently threw the biggest birthday bash of the industry this year, also celebrated the mega-successful 2022 he has had, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 being a blockbuster at the box office. The actor is all set to impress us now with Freddy, releasing on December 2. He also treated his fans with the first glimpse of Shehzada on his birthday, and will also be seen in Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next along with Satyaprem Ki Katha.