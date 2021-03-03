Kartik Aaryan shows with Dhamaka glimpse that he has a lot to offer in a new avtar

The glimpse has done the trick. Even though it is just a 51 second glimpse that has been unveiled, it pretty much conveys why Kartik Aaryan picked up Dhamaka in the midst of the lockdown and then completed it in record time. After all, ever since pandemic struck, Kartik had not just stayed at home right through but even encouraged others to do the same. However, when it came to Dhamaka, he gave a quick nod of approval and now the results are there to be seen.

For starters, the intense clip – where as a news person Kartik seems to be struggling with his introduction while being nervous to the core – pretty much reaffirms the kind of tone that director Ram Madhwani has set for Dhamaka. There is a particular mood that is apparent in the films or the web series that he makes, something that was first seen in Neerja and then in Aarya. Now with Dhamaka, he seems to be taking forward the intensity quotient, something that Kartik has clearly picked up quite well.

What further makes it all the more impressive is the fact that the actor has done something remarkably different from his boy next door, lover boy or family man image, something that he has earned well with back to back successes like Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chupi & Pati Patni aur Woh, as well as critically acclaimed performance in Love Aaj Kal. Other than the fact that he is donning an uber cool hairstyle while looking dapper in a suited-booted avtar, he has clearly worked on his body language as well as the mannerisms.

Of course, for now this is just a glimpse and soon a teaser for the same would be unveiled as well. While one waits to see that happen and witness Kartik Aaryan in full blown action, it would soon be time for ‘dhamaka’ to happen in the OTT space once the film arrives on Netflix this summer.