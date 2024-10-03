Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 fetches a deal amounting to Rs. 135 crore much before its release

Kartik Aaryan is set to make waves this Diwali with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee. One of his standout portrayals includes Rooh Baba in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which has become a phenomenon among fans. The anticipation for his return to this beloved character is palpable, as fans eagerly await the maximum entertainment he promises to deliver on the big screen in his clash with the OG Manjulika, played by Vidya Balan, adding another layer of excitement ahead of the film’s release this Diwali.

With each character that Kartik plays, he has a knack for turning them into iconic figures that are relatable to the audience. Everybody remembers his iconic monologue from ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ that continues to be one of the most hilarious scenes till date. Likewise his return to the role of Rooh Baba is a big point of anticipation for a lot of fans.

As one of the most anticipated films of the year, the excitement surrounding its release has reached new heights, especially following the recently released teaser. According to the recent reports, the film has secured an astounding sum of Rs. 135 crore for its digital, satellite, and music rights, marking a significant milestone for Kartik as his biggest non-theatrical deal to date, making him one of the most profitable stars in the industry today.

“While the digital rights have fetched a hefty sum by Netflix following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the satellite rights are with Sony Network. Music, on the other hand, is valued internally by T-Series themselves, and the team is bullish to fetch big profits from the music, as the album has 5 super-hit songs,” revealed a source close to the development team. This deal not only underscores Kartik’s growing prominence in the industry but also reflects the film’s potential for success even before its release.

The source further revealed that the pre-sale of non-theatrical rights has already covered a large portion of the film’s budget, quoting “Anees Bazmee and Bhushan Kumar have gone all out to ensure Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is mounted on a grand scale. With a budget of Rs 150 crore, a significant part of the investment has already been recovered through back-end deals.”

The growing popularity of the horror-comedy genre, combined with the success of the previous film, has attracted substantial interest from non-theatrical partners. “This is an eagerly awaited film, and comedies, in particular, perform well on digital and satellite platforms due to their repeat value. Kartik Aaryan’s popularity with the youth is another reason digital platforms are willing to pay a premium, as the OTT space is primarily driven by young audiences,” the source concluded.

With ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ poised to be a major hit this Diwali, Kartik Aaryan’s journey in the film industry continues to reach new heights, solidifying his status as a leading figure in contemporary cinema. The film is slated to hit the big screens on November 1.